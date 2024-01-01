Summer rolls in Towson
Towson restaurants that serve summer rolls
Absolute Thai Sushi (New)
800 Kenilworth Drive suite 816, Towson
|Shrimp summer roll(2)
|$8.95
Shrimp/lettuce/carrot/bean sprout/cilantro/basil/wrapped with delicate rice wrapper serve w/ homemade Hoisin sauce
Spice and Dice Thai Kitchen - 1220A E Joppa Rd Building A
1220a East Joppa Road, Baltimore
|A21. Rainbow Summer Rolls
|$8.95
Surimi crab stick with fresh crunchy veggies, served with a creamy green spicy dipping sauce and a rich peanut dipping sauce.