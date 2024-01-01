Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Summer rolls in Towson

Towson restaurants
Towson restaurants that serve summer rolls

Absolute Thai Sushi (New)

800 Kenilworth Drive suite 816, Towson

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Shrimp summer roll(2)$8.95
Shrimp/lettuce/carrot/bean sprout/cilantro/basil/wrapped with delicate rice wrapper serve w/ homemade Hoisin sauce
More about Absolute Thai Sushi (New)
Spice and Dice Thai Kitchen - 1220A E Joppa Rd Building A

1220a East Joppa Road, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
A21. Rainbow Summer Rolls$8.95
Surimi crab stick with fresh crunchy veggies, served with a creamy green spicy dipping sauce and a rich peanut dipping sauce.
More about Spice and Dice Thai Kitchen - 1220A E Joppa Rd Building A

