Sundaes in Towson

Towson restaurants
Towson restaurants that serve sundaes

Barley's Backyard Uptown image

HAMBURGERS

Barley's Backyard Uptown

408 York Road, Towson

Avg 3 (45 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Brownie Sundae$7.00
S'more Sundae$7.00
More about Barley's Backyard Uptown
The Point in Towson image

FRENCH FRIES

The Point in Towson

523 York Rd, Towson

Avg 4.1 (531 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Tropical Sundae$10.00
More about The Point in Towson

