Turkey clubs in Towson

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Atwater's
798 Kenilworth Dr, Towson
|Whole Turkey Sandwich
|$10.50
Plainville turkey, leaf lettuce, choice of cheese, condiment and bread
|Turkey Cobb Sandwich
|$13.95
Plainville turkey, bacon, cheddar cheese, avocado and garlic mayonnaise on our country white
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • SUBS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Italian Gardens
814 Kenilworth Dr., Towson
|Ham Turkey Bacon Club
|$10.95
|Grilled Turkey Avocado Sandwich
|$9.95
Grilled turkey, sliced avocado, bacon, lettuce, tomato& mayo on wheat toast.
BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
THB Bagelry & Deli
16 Allegheny Ave, Towson
|Turkey Sandwich
|$7.95
Available on a bagel, bread, Kaiser Roll, grilled Panini or wheat wrap
Served w/ lettuce, tomatoes & pickle or add cheese