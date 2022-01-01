Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Turkey clubs in Towson

Towson restaurants
Towson restaurants that serve turkey clubs

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Atwater's

798 Kenilworth Dr, Towson

Avg 4.2 (530 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Whole Turkey Sandwich$10.50
Plainville turkey, leaf lettuce, choice of cheese, condiment and bread
Turkey Cobb Sandwich$13.95
Plainville turkey, bacon, cheddar cheese, avocado and garlic mayonnaise on our country white
More about Atwater's
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • SUBS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Italian Gardens

814 Kenilworth Dr., Towson

Avg 4.1 (320 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Ham Turkey Bacon Club$10.95
Grilled Turkey Avocado Sandwich$9.95
Grilled turkey, sliced avocado, bacon, lettuce, tomato& mayo on wheat toast.
More about Italian Gardens
BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

THB Bagelry & Deli

16 Allegheny Ave, Towson

Avg 4.5 (2469 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Turkey Sandwich$7.95
Available on a bagel, bread, Kaiser Roll, grilled Panini or wheat wrap
Served w/ lettuce, tomatoes & pickle or add cheese
More about THB Bagelry & Deli
Cunninghams Café & Bakery

1 Olympic Place, Towson

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
TURKEY CLUB$12.00
More about Cunninghams Café & Bakery

