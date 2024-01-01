Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Veggie rolls in Towson

Go
Towson restaurants
Toast

Towson restaurants that serve veggie rolls

Item pic

 

Absolute Thai Sushi (New)

800 Kenilworth Drive suite 816, Towson

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Veggie Spring Rolls(3)$8.95
cabbage/carrot/celery/bean thread noodle/serve w/ sweet and sour sauce
More about Absolute Thai Sushi (New)
Veggie Spring Rolls image

 

Absolute Thai Sushi - 800 Kenilworth Dr, Suite #816

800 Kenilworth Dr, Suite #816, Towson

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Veggie Spring Rolls$8.00
Thai crispy spring rolls with vegetables & mung bean noodle stuffing, sided with sweet & sour sauce
(Vegan)
Veggie Spring Rolls$9.00
Thai crispy spring rolls with vegetables & mung bean noodle stuffing, sided with sweet & sour sauce
(Vegan)
More about Absolute Thai Sushi - 800 Kenilworth Dr, Suite #816

Browse other tasty dishes in Towson

Crispy Chicken

Fried Rice

Veggie Quesadillas

Cupcakes

Ground Beef Tacos

Chicken Curry

Tacos

Carne Asada Tacos

Map

More near Towson to explore

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (503 restaurants)

Lutherville Timonium

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Owings Mills

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Cockeysville

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Nottingham

Avg 4.7 (17 restaurants)

Parkville

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Reisterstown

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Pikesville

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Randallstown

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (503 restaurants)

York

Avg 4.5 (44 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (962 restaurants)

Gettysburg

Avg 4.2 (22 restaurants)

Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (132 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (228 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.3 (63 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (866 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (505 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (526 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (764 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston