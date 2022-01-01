Yellow curry in Towson
Towson restaurants that serve yellow curry
Absolute Thai Sushi
800 Kenilworth Dr, Suite #816, Towson
|Western Thai Yellow Curry
|$13.00
aromatic curry w/lots spices & herbs from the west, coconut milk, potatoes, carrots, onion & turmeric
Spice and Dice Thai Kitchen
1220a East Joppa Road, Baltimore
|L2. Chicken Yellow Curry on Rice served with cucumber salad
|$10.95
|C4. Yellow Curry (Spicy)
|$14.95
A less spicy Thai yellow curry cooked with coconut milk, carrots, onions, bell peppers and pineapples. Served with jasmine rice.
|v-C4. Yellow Curry (Vegan)
|$14.95
