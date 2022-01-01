Trà Space
Premium hand-whisked matcha. Fresh brewed tea & boba.
Each drink is individually crafted, made to order.
4012 Tilden Ave.
Popular Items
Location
4012 Tilden Ave.
Culver City CA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
The Little Pie
Every Little Pie is made from scratch daily in our kitchens using the freshest & finest ingredients possible. Each "Little" as we like to call them is handcrafted and baked off piping hot then cooled until it's perfect to serve and eat! Now everyone in the group can get their own favorite pie.
Quicksand Culver City
Come in and Enjoy
Mega Grille Restaurant
Come Hungry And Go Happy.
Holy Cow BBQ & Rooster's Chicken House
Slow Smoked Award Winning BBQ!
Dine In / Take Out / Delivery / Catering