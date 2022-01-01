Go
Trà Space

Premium hand-whisked matcha. Fresh brewed tea & boba.
Each drink is individually crafted, made to order.

Popular Items

Galactic Fusion$5.50
Ceremonial Grade Matcha, Yuzu, Lemonade
SpaceDust$5.50
Ceremonial Grade Matcha, Chai, Milk
Blue Halo (Caffeine-Free)$5.50
Berry Fantasy Tea, Milk, Butterfly pea, Berries Puree
Tea
Cosmic Waves (Caffeine-Free)$5.50
Taro, Butterfly Pea, Milk, House Creme
The Milky Way$5.00
Black tea, Cassia, Vanilla, Milk
Matcha Lavender$5.25
Premium, Ceremonial Grade Uji Matcha + Lavender Tea
Supernova$5.00
Hibiscus, Rooibos, Lemonade, Butterfly Pea
Summer Solstice (Caffeine-Free)$5.50
Golden Fruit + Berry Fantasy Tea, Passion Fruit puree, Crushed Pineapple
Half Green Moon$5.00
Thai Green Tea, Milk
Location

4012 Tilden Ave.

Culver City CA

Sunday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
