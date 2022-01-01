Go
Track 7 Brewing Co.

Track 7 has made e-gift cards available for you to purchase online & send to a recipient via text or email. This gift card can be used at any location!

3747 W. Pacific Ave.

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Say Cheesecake 4pk$20.00
Make it Rainbow 4pk (online)$24.00
Make It Rain-Bow-Sherbet (the fruitier cousin of ice cream) is a smoothie sour we trounced with over 500 pounds of orange, raspberry, pineapple, and lime for a ludicrously thick amalgamation of sweet & tart fruit flavors.
Cranberry Moscow Mule 4pk$22.00
What happens at the holiday party, stays at the holiday party!
High Spirited - Moscow Mule Inspired Hard Seltzer with Cranberry, Ginger & Lime is your perfect holiday hued party bevy. Inspired by the cocktail (8%ABV), try not to get too Elf'ed up! 😆🎄🎉
Location

3747 W. Pacific Ave.

Sacramento CA

Sunday10:00 am - 7:30 pm, 10:00 pm - 3:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 7:30 pm, 10:00 pm - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 7:30 pm, 10:00 pm - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 7:30 pm, 10:00 pm - 3:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 7:30 pm, 10:00 pm - 3:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 7:30 pm, 10:00 pm - 3:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 7:30 pm, 10:00 pm - 3:00 am
