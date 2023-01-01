Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Tostadas in
Tracy
/
Tracy
/
Tostadas
Tracy restaurants that serve tostadas
Bistro 135
135 W 10th St, Tracy
Avg 4.6
(2490 reviews)
Carnitas Tostada
$8.00
More about Bistro 135
Papa Urb's Grill - Tracy
549 W Clover Rd,, Tracy
No reviews yet
Sisig Tostada -
$8.75
Sisig served on a cabbage slaw, cucumbers & tomatoes in a tortilla bowl. Urb, chipotle and apricot sauce served on side.
More about Papa Urb's Grill - Tracy
