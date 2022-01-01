Go
TRADE

TRADE is an iconic restaurant located at the gateway to the Seaport. TRADE's menu is Greek-focused Mediterranean.

SALADS • SANDWICHES

540 Atlantic • $$

Avg 4.3 (1157 reviews)

Popular Items

Lamb Meatballs$16.00
Walnut Muhammara, Charred Tomato Sauce, Manouri Cheese, Garlic Yogurt
Crispy Rhode Island Calamari$18.00
Sweet Lemon Aioli, Pickled Peppers (DF, NF)
Roasted Cauliflower$14.00
Walnut Muhammara, Feta, Grapes, Olive-Honey Vinaigrette (GF)
Winter Salad$13.00
Lettuces, Radicchio, Roasted Honey Crisp Apples, Shaved Fennel, Sunchokes, Toasted Walnuts, Yuzu & Sesame Vinaigrette (GF, DF)
Village Salad$16.00
Heirloom Cherry Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Green Pepper, Red Onion, Barrel Feta, Red Wine Vinegar, Kalamata Olive Oil (GF, NF)
AO x NHS Member Ticket$200.00
Alpha Omega Members - use your promo code at checkout to claim your (1) free ticket!
Mushroom Flatbread$17.00
Figs, Manouri Cheese, Graviera Cheese, Basil, Pistachios
Vietti Wine Dinner$125.00
A Multi Course Dinner with thoughtfully selected Wine Pairings from Vietti Winery. Tickets includes food, wine pairings, and gratuity. Excludes tax.
Pita & Méze$17.00
Tzatziki, Spicy Whipped Feta, Charred Eggplant, Fava & Sesame (NF)
General Public Ticket$200.00
Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Wi-Fi
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Takeout

Location

540 Atlantic

Boston MA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
