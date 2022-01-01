Go
TradeWind Coffee Co

More than just coffee. Come experience (quite possibly) the world's greatest coffee shop.
All food and beverage items available all day.

2300 Liam Ave SE Ste 200

Popular Items

Latte$4.25
Iced Latte$4.35
Honey Spice Cold Brew$3.75
You've tried the rest, now try the best - 1st place in competition, 2021 Portland, Oregon! The signature drink combines our award-winning cold brew with honey, cinnamon and cardamom spices, finished with a splash of Mylk.
Frappé$4.45
Ice blended latte. Available as a regular coffee frappe, or you can add your own flavor (whipped cream upon request)
White Winter Mocha Latte
A harmonious mix of white mocha and gingerbread paired with espresso and steamed milk
Americano$3.35
Similar to a brewed coffee, the Americano is espresso combined with water to increase overall volume compared to simple espresso. Legend says this drink was given it's name by Italian baristas seeking to satisfy American GIs during WWII,
Chai Latte$4.45
A rich and creamy mixture of black tea and premium spices, including cinnamon, cardamom, and clove. Steamed with whole milk or any other milk of your choice.
Brewed Coffee
Check out our daily brew! Our staff selects one option each day from our house blends and single origin coffee. Using only fresh local-roasts, it's likely the best cup of coffee you'll ever find.
Cold Brew$3.75
Our cold brew is produced in house weekly, and provides a refreshing alternative to our brewed coffees
Bacon Egg & Cheese Croissant$1.65
Hardwood smoked bacon and fried egg toasted to perfection on our buttery croissant roll
Location

2300 Liam Ave SE Ste 200

Dacula GA

Sunday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
