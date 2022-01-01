Tradition Coffee Roasters & Cafe
Cafe, Roastery & Tours!
905 Kalanianaole Hwy #3201
Location
905 Kalanianaole Hwy #3201
Kailua HI
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 2:59 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 2:59 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 2:59 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 2:59 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 2:59 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 2:59 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 2:59 pm
Nearby restaurants
Zia's Caffe
Zia’s Caffe has been bringing fine Italian & European inspired cuisine with a fun family atmosphere to the Windward side of Oahu since 1998.
We are a full service & family friendly restaurant located at the busy corner of Likelike Hwy and Kam Hwy in Kaneohe specializing in delicious Italian inspired cuisine that has something for everyone from hearty lasagna and ravioli to the most delicious salads and fish. Zia’s also has a full liquor license and offer a range of beers, wines and cocktails.
Open daily for lunch and dinner. from 11:00 am to 8:30 pm
Please join our email list for specials, to peruse our savory menus, and take advantage of our catering services for your next party.
Timmy T's Gourmet Grinders
Sandwich Shop
WE DELIVER 1 SANDWICH MINIMUM!
Fresh baked bread, Fresh Sliced Veggies, Meats, & Cheese
Solar Shack
Eat Right, Smile More.
The Boardroom
Craft farm-to-glass locally inspired cocktail and pupus lounge located in the heart of Kailua, Oahu. Decompress on the outdoor lanai surrounded by Hawaiian flora and fauna or be wow-d by our bartender team inside. An homage to Hawaii, come visit us at The Boardroom.