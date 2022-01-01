Go
Toast
  • /
  • Kailua
  • /
  • Tradition Coffee Roasters & Cafe

Tradition Coffee Roasters & Cafe

Cafe, Roastery & Tours!

905 Kalanianaole Hwy #3201

No reviews yet
See full menu

Location

905 Kalanianaole Hwy #3201

Kailua HI

Sunday6:00 am - 2:59 pm
Monday6:00 am - 2:59 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 2:59 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 2:59 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 2:59 pm
Friday6:00 am - 2:59 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 2:59 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Zia's Caffe

No reviews yet

Zia’s Caffe has been bringing fine Italian & European inspired cuisine with a fun family atmosphere to the Windward side of Oahu since 1998.
We are a full service & family friendly restaurant located at the busy corner of Likelike Hwy and Kam Hwy in Kaneohe specializing in delicious Italian inspired cuisine that has something for everyone from hearty lasagna and ravioli to the most delicious salads and fish. Zia’s also has a full liquor license and offer a range of beers, wines and cocktails.
Open daily for lunch and dinner. from 11:00 am to 8:30 pm
Please join our email list for specials, to peruse our savory menus, and take advantage of our catering services for your next party.

Timmy T's Gourmet Grinders

No reviews yet

Sandwich Shop
WE DELIVER 1 SANDWICH MINIMUM!
Fresh baked bread, Fresh Sliced Veggies, Meats, & Cheese

Solar Shack

No reviews yet

Eat Right, Smile More.

The Boardroom

No reviews yet

Craft farm-to-glass locally inspired cocktail and pupus lounge located in the heart of Kailua, Oahu. Decompress on the outdoor lanai surrounded by Hawaiian flora and fauna or be wow-d by our bartender team inside. An homage to Hawaii, come visit us at The Boardroom.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston