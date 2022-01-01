Traditions at the Links 2022 account (reseller transition)
Open today 4:00 PM - 3:59 AM
No reviews yet
5900 North Burdick Street
East Syracuse, NY 13057
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Location
5900 North Burdick Street, East Syracuse NY 13057
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
YARDS GRILLE AT GREEN LAKES
No Reviews
5648 Green Lakes Park Drive Fayetteville, NY 13066
View restaurant