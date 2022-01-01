Go
Trail Rider Pizza

Proudly celebrating over 15 years strong in the East Mountain Community!
~Vegan and Gluten Free
~Winner of 94 Rock ultimate pizza smackdown 2019
~Winner of 2 top 5 spots in Albuquerque the magazine best of the City

12165 N-14 HWY suite b2

Popular Items

Platinum Bar$4.25
Made from scratch in-house; smooth peanut butter, sweet chocolate, and crunchy rice crispy.
Chocolate Chip Cookies - 2$1.59
Chocolate chip sea salt cookies made from scratch in house (vegan)
GARLIC KNOTS$7.99
4 made in house garlic knots served with a side of our house made marinara
HOT WINGS
Choice of Baked or Fried. Mild, Medium, Hot, Garlic Parmesan, or BBQ. Served with house-made Ranch or Blue Cheese.
CALZONE$12.99
10" half-moon shaped pocket filled with mozzarella, ricotta, and any 2 toppings.
Served with a side of our house-made sauce.
16in BUILD YOUR OWN$15.99
MOZZARELLA STICKS
Served with house-made marinara.
14in BUILD YOUR OWN$14.99
12in BUILD YOUR OWN$12.99
** ONLY size available for gluten free***
CEDAR CREST NM

Sunday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
