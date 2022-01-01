Trail Rider Pizza
Proudly celebrating over 15 years strong in the East Mountain Community!
~Vegan and Gluten Free
~Winner of 94 Rock ultimate pizza smackdown 2019
~Winner of 2 top 5 spots in Albuquerque the magazine best of the City
12165 N-14 HWY suite b2
Popular Items
Location
12165 N-14 HWY suite b2
CEDAR CREST NM
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Nearby restaurants
Greenside Cafe
Living the dream on the greenside of the mountains
Outpost Ice Arena
Come in and enjoy!
Grassburger
Come in and enjoy ABQ's best burger dining experience! We have an outdoor patio, kiddie corral, and are vegan, allergy and gluten-free friendly! We feature 100% grass-fed burgers - healthy AND delicious!
La Salita
Family Owned and operated New Mexican food Restaurant.