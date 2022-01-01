Go
Trailbend Taproom

Trailbend Taproom - A full service restaurant with craft beer and cocktails. Come on in and enjoy!

PIZZA • SALADS

1118 NW 50th St. • $$

Avg 4.2 (108 reviews)

Popular Items

Buffalo Chicken Wrap$16.00
Wheat tortilla, chicken breast tossed in Buffalo sauce, cream cheese, blue cheese, romaine, glazed carrot, celery, and creamy herb dressing. Sub cauliflower on request.
Bravo$21.00
Pizza sauce, mozzarella, provolone, roasted garlic, salami, pepperoni, italian sausage.
Eureka$19.00
Pizza sauce, mozzarella, provolone, italian sausage, red onion.
Meatball Bites$14.00
Beef and pork meatball, marinara, mozzarella, basil, parmesan, flatbread.
Meatball Sandwich$17.00
Meatball, marinara, mozzarella, provolone, parmesan, basil.
Chicken Wings$13.00
Your choice of flavor. Served with glazed carrot, celery and choice of dipping sauce. Can sub cauliflower on request.
Pretzel Knots$9.00
Served with beer cheese and a selection of mustards.
Garlic Boat$14.00
House dough, roasted garlic, ricotta, mozzarella, marinara.
Bulgogi Beef Bowl$18.00
new york strip steak, brown rice, kimchi, sesame-soy shiitake mushrooms, fried wontons, egg, chili sauce
Chicken Club Sandwich$18.00
Free-range chicken breast, thick cut bacon, oven-roasted tomato, avocado, gouda, iceberg lettuce, creamy herb dressing.
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Reservations
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1118 NW 50th St.

Seattle WA

Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Grab some takeout and enjoy!
