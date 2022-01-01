Go
TRAIL BREAK taps + tacos

A fun, vibrant restaurant offering up a killer menu, quality brews and damn good hospitality focused on keeping the stoke alive by pairing solid tunes with an array of epic surf, turf, and snow vids on loop while you kick back, chow down and drink up!

TACOS

129 S. Main Street • $$

Avg 4 (225 reviews)

Popular Items

fried plantains$4.75
topped with sweet & spicy maple sambal sauce
left coast$13.75
carne asada (shaved steak) + guac + cheese blend + taters + hot sauce
two tacos + side$15.00
go-to$10.50
house black beans + taters + shaved red onion + cheese blend + hot sauce!
(add guac!) + 3 (add jackfruit) + 3
Half Nacho$15.25
crispy corn tortilla chip slathered in queso, grilled serrano quac, cilantro lime crema, green onion and Mexican cheese blend + your choice of CHORIZO CHILI or BLACK BEANS (choose one, or HALF AND HALF)!
** Add steak, pork, chicken or jackfruit to make it a beast of a meal!
chips + guac$5.00
stewed$4.75
house black beans + griddled taters + shaved onion + cotija cheese + hot sauce
three tacos + side$19.00
classic$11.75
super cheese-stuffed cheesiness topped with spicy and lime cremas .
**add pork, chicken, shaved carne asada + 4 or pineapple jackfruit + 3 **
(not so) standard$13.75
grilled, shredded, spiced chicken + black beans + taters + cheese blend + cilantro-lime crema + serrano guac
Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Reservations
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Takeout

Location

129 S. Main Street

White River Junction VT

Sunday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
WednesdayClosed
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
