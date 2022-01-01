Go
Toast

Paradise Park

Welcome to Paradise! Pizza + Patio

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

1913 West North Ave • $$

Avg 4.5 (1401 reviews)

Popular Items

Caesar Salad$13.00
Crisp romaine, served with Caesar dressing, croutons & parmesan
North Ave$13.00
Mixed greens, mandarin oranges, avocado, bacon bits, red onions, gorgonzola & lemon poppy seed dressing.
Chicken Strips$14.00
Basket of Crispy Tenders served with BBQ Honey Mustard & Chipotle Aioli
Medium Pepperoni$22.00
An all-time favorite with pepperoni, mozzarella, provolone & marinara
Medium Build Your Own Pizza$20.00
Choose your base. All pizzas come with our Mozzarella/Provolone blend. Please special request if you do not want mozzarella/provolone.
Mozzarella Bread Sticks$13.00
Baked fresh with mozzarella, provolone, shake cheese, oregano then served with marinara sauce
Small Special K$15.00
Italian sausage, sun-dried tomatoes, red onions, mozzarella, provolone, parmesan, & spinach/ricotta sauce
Medium Cheese Pizza$20.00
Mozzarella, provolone, parmesan & marinara
Small Pepperoni$13.00
An all-time favorite with pepperoni, mozzarella, provolone & marinara
Large Bennetts Beauty$34.00
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, mushrooms, mozzarella, provolone & marinara
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Sports
Live Music
LGBTQ-Friendly
Happy Hour
Restroom
Groups
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1913 West North Ave

Chicago IL

Sunday10:00 am - 9:45 pm
Monday10:00 am - 9:45 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 9:45 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 9:45 pm
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Royal Palms Shuffleboard Club - Chicago

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Nick's Beer Garden

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Urbanbelly

No reviews yet

At Urbanbelly, award-winning Chef Bill Kim reimagines Asian dumplings, booze and bowls using only the most authentic ingredients. Urbanbelly has been winning over the Chicago scene since 2008.

Knead Great Pizza

No reviews yet

It's what you Knead!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston