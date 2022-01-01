Paradise Park
Welcome to Paradise! Pizza + Patio
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS
1913 West North Ave • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
1913 West North Ave
Chicago IL
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 9:45 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 9:45 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 9:45 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 9:45 pm
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
Nearby restaurants
Royal Palms Shuffleboard Club - Chicago
Come in and enjoy!
Nick's Beer Garden
Come on in and enjoy!
Urbanbelly
At Urbanbelly, award-winning Chef Bill Kim reimagines Asian dumplings, booze and bowls using only the most authentic ingredients. Urbanbelly has been winning over the Chicago scene since 2008.
Knead Great Pizza
It's what you Knead!