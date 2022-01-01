Go
Trailhead Cafe

Trailhead Cafe

375 Meadowlark Dr



Popular Items

BBQ Bacon Cheeseburger$12.00
A grilled Choice beef burger with bacon, zesty barbecue sauce, and cheddar cheese on a toasted brioche bun.
Green Chili Cheese Burger$12.00
A grilled Choice beef burger, Colorado-style green chili, sliced avocado, and cheddar cheese on a brioche bun. Served with lettuce, tomato, onion and your choice of side.
Turkey Bacon Ranch Wrap$12.00
Black & Bleu Salad$11.85
Side Salad$4.50
Southwest Salad$11.85
Biscuits & Gravy$10.00
Two fluffy buttermilk biscuits covered in country sausage gravy served with seasoned cottage potatoes.
Southwest Chicken Wrap$12.00
Downtown Turkey$12.50
Mushroom Swiss Burger$12.00
A grilled Choice beef burger with portobello mushrooms, caramelized onions, fresh arugula and swiss cheese on a toasted brioche bun. Served with lettuce, tomato, and onion.
Location

375 Meadowlark Dr

Berthoud CO

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
