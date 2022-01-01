Go
Trailhead Pizzeria

Trailhead Pizzeria is a locally owned pizzeria equipped with beer, wine, full bar. Our dough is made from scratch each with day and we only use fresh, quality ingredients. We offer delivery and curb-side carry out. Inside you will find a casual, family-friendly environment with the best pizza in B-town!

PIZZA • CALZONES • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

4303 S State Road 446 • $$

Avg 3.9 (66 reviews)

Popular Items

Antipasto Salad (small & large)
Romaine lettuce, pepperoni, banana pepper, black olive and tomato
Trail Sticks (8 sticks plus 2 sauces)$7.95
3 warm, soft Bavarian-Style pretzel sticks, brushed with garlic butter & sprinkled with kosher salt. Served with one dipping sauce.
14" 446 SUPREME$24.95
marinara sauce, shredded mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, mushroom, green pepper, onion, black olive
Trail Sticks (4 sticks plus 1 sauce)$4.95
8 breadsticks made from our scratch dough, seasoned with garlic butter and herbs. Served with choice of one dipping sauce.
14" Cheese Stick (includes 2 sauces)$12.95
14" scratch made dough brushed with garlic butter, topped with pizza cheese & cheddar cheese. Cut into strips & served with two dipping sauces.
14" Create Your Own Pizza$13.95
10" Cheese Stick (includes 1 sauce)$8.95
10" scratch made dough brushed with garlic butter, topped with pizza cheese & cheddar cheese. Cut into strips & served with one dipping sauce.
14" MEATHEAD$24.95
marinara sauce, shredded mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage and bacon
Garden Salad (small & large))
Romaine lettuce, tomato, green pepper and shredded mozzarella cheese
10" Create Your Own$10.95
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Delivery
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Pet Friendly
Takeout

Location

4303 S State Road 446

Bloomington IN

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
