Go
Toast

Trailhead Tavern

A Fort Collins Institution Since 1996!!

GRILL

148 W Mountain Ave • $

Avg 4.5 (1124 reviews)

Popular Items

Moscow Mule$8.50
Svedka Vodka with fresh squeezed lime and Ginger Beer.
New Belgium Fat Tire (16oz Can)$3.50
A delicious and refreshing ice cold 16oz can of Fat Tire from New Belgium!
Bobo's Chicken Tenders & Fries$11.00
Four of our breaded chicken tenders and a side of French Fries, served with your choice of ranch, BBQ, honey mustard or blue cheese for dipping.
Mountain Cheese Fries$7.50
If you’ve had them you know why they’re famous! A heaping pile of our fries covered in melted cheddar and jack cheeses. Served with ketchup and ranch. Add bacon or jalapeños for $1.50 or both for $2.00
Odell Quarantine Dream IPA$5.00
Odell brewed up a special batch of a citrusy IPA for all their hometown pals making their way through these times. Super limited and super delicious!
Tavern Wings (12)$15.00
The Best In Town! A dozen chicken wings tossed in our famous wing sauce served with carrots & celery and your choice of ranch or blue cheese for dipping!
Bobo's Chicken Tenders & Fries$10.00
Four of our breaded chicken tenders and a side of French Fries, served with your choice of ranch, BBQ, honey mustard or blue cheese for dipping.
Tavern Wings (12)$15.00
The Best In Town! A dozen chicken wings tossed in our famous wing sauce served with carrots & celery and your choice of ranch or blue cheese for dipping!
Fries Basket$3.50
A basket of our beer battered french fries. Comes with ketchup for dipping.
Trail Burger$11.00
The classic for over 20 years! 1/3 lb fresh lean ground beef topped with crispy bacon and cheddar and served with lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle on a toasted bun with mustard and mayonaise. Your choice of Fries or Homemade Potato Chips! [Sub a Veggie Patty and ditch the bacon for no extra charge!]

Attributes and Amenities

Divey
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Bike Parking
Delivery
Outdoor Seating

Location

148 W Mountain Ave

Fort Collins CO

Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Regional

No reviews yet

Come enjoy!

Lucky Joe's Sidewalk Saloon

No reviews yet

Lucky Joe's in historic Old Town Fort Collins is a friendly Irish Pub in an old western saloon.
"We are your neighborhood bar, no matter where you're from."

Big Al's Burgers & Dogs

No reviews yet

At Big Al’s we like to “keep it in Colorado” from the locally raised hormone free staff to the recycled and repurposed décor. Big Al’s has taken what others were going to throw away and given it another chance!
Our tables and chairs were a fun collaboration with locally owned, Wool Hat. HeyWoodite Chairs from the Eames era with “serious fun” in mind. These particular chairs were rescued from CSU, after years of providing seating for lectures in the classroom.
Our tables are made of material from the Youth Activity Center Gym Flooring that was deconstructed in 2015. After many years of countless basketball games the old flooring has been upcycled!
At your next visit, take a good look around you might just recognize something. Perhaps our 1953 Sear’s cabinets, or ceiling diffusers that have been transformed into new light fixtures. Old light fixtures from a Denver hotel add character to the dining area. We are keeping history alive one piece at a time.

Looking Glass Escape Lounge

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston