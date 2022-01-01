Go
Toast

Trails End Brewery

Come on in and enjoy!

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS

356 W Bosanko Ave

Avg 4.7 (187 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Gift Cards
Curbside Pickup
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

356 W Bosanko Ave

Coeur D Alene ID

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

THB

No reviews yet

380 East Neider, Coeur D’ Alene, ID, 83815

Surf Shack Burgers

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Stylus Wine and Vinyl Bar

No reviews yet

Wine and Vinyl Record Bar

Bardenay Restaurant & Distillery

No reviews yet

Bardenay is a term used loosely by sailors in place of the word cocktail. Even though our name means 'cocktail,' our commitment to your satisfaction doesn't stop at the bar. This commitment makes Bardenay the perfect place to meet friends or colleagues for drinks and appetizers or stop in for lunch or dinner and enjoy our casual northwestern style cuisine.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston