Trails End Taphouse & Restaurant

Trails End is a family friendly restaurant featuring a Northwest themed menu and a delicious selection of Craft Beer!

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

511 Maple Ave • $$

Avg 4.3 (1164 reviews)

Popular Items

LG Caesar Salad$14.00
Romaine lettuce, house made croutons & aged parmesan tossed in our Caesar dressing
Chicken Bacon Ranch$20.00
Blackened grilled chicken breast, bacon, Swiss, avocado, tomato, romaine lettuce & house made on a sweet Hawaiian bun
Macaroni & Cheese$16.00
Tillamook Special Reserve cheddar, Fontina & Gouda cheese blend with shallots & white wine
Margherita$17.00
Fresh mozzarella, fresh sliced Roma tomato, basil, shaved parmesan & tomato sauce
Cobb Salad$23.00
Crisp romaine hearts topped with grilled chicken breast, diced tomato, fresh avocado, black olive, egg, bacon & Rogue blue cheese crumbles. Served with house made blue cheese dressing on the side
Honey BBQ Chicken Sandwich$17.00
Southern buttermilk fried chicken breast smothered in a sweet and smokey honey BBQ sauce. Served on a toasted French roll with honey mustard, pickled red onion & shredded cabbage
Kid's Cheese Pizza$10.00
Wood Fired pizza with mozzarella & tomato sauce
The Luau$19.00
BBQ pulled pork, bacon, pineapple, red onion, jalapeño, mozzarella & garlic cream sauce. Finished with a drizzle of Gospel sauce
Crispy Brussels Sprouts$10.00
Brussels sprouts fried and tossed with honey, bacon bits, and red pepper flakes
The B.L.T.A$17.00
Bacon, romaine lettuce, tomato, fresh avocado & garlic parmesan aioli on toasted sourdough
Location

511 Maple Ave

Snohomish WA

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
