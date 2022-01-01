Go
Trails Cafe

GRILL

601 Arizona Ave • $$

Avg 4.5 (648 reviews)

Popular Items

Chicken Strip Dinner$13.99
Boneless breast of chicken tenders, hand breaded, fried & served with ranch or sweet n' sour sauce. Served with choice of potato, toast and salad bar.
The Lil Richard$9.69
Hearty enough for a lumber jack! Fried chicken breast served, crispy applewood bacon, cheddar and our homemade ranch dressing on sour dough bread.
Kids Cheeseburger$8.00
Hot Beef Sandwich
Slow roasted beef layered between white bread, served with mashed potatoes & brown or white gravy: served with green beans.
Lemon Pie$4.99
Classic Grilled or Fried Chicken Salad
Your choice: Fried or Grilled boneless chicken breast, lettuce, shredded cheddar cheese, diced boiled eggs, tomatoes & croutons.
Chicken Fried Chicken$14.99
Boneless breast of chicken, hand breaded, fried & topped with white or brown gravy.
Served with choice of potato, toast and salad bar.
Chicken Fried Steak$14.99
Breaded tenderized steak, country fried & topped with white or brown gravy. Served with choice of potato, toast and salad bar.
4 Piece Chicken Dinner$14.99
Hand breaded & pressure cooked to order. Juicy on the inside and crunchy on the outside. Pieces are "cooks choice". Served with choice of potato, toast and salad bar.
Boneless Filet of Catfish$15.99
8 oz. boneless hand breaded & fried catfish served with a lemon wedge & homemade tarter sauce. Served with choice of potato, toast and salad bar.
Attributes and Amenities

Sports
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Contactless Payments
TV
Seating
Reservations
Curbside Pickup
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

Location

601 Arizona Ave

Holton KS

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
