Go
Toast

TrailsEnd Plymouth

We provide a casual dining experience with all of the favorite take out options as well. Between rice bowls to pasta dishes, burgers and sandwiches, chicken tender baskets, salads and wraps, to house made pizzas fresh out of the our deck ovens. We are here to cater to our new local thriving community along with foodies from all over New England.

1 Greenside Way North

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Crispy Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Italian Sub$15.00
Ham, Salami, Capicola, Provolone Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pickles, Onions, Roasted Red Peppers, Oil & Vinegar, Oregano.
Chicken Wings$12.00
8x count House seasoned wings tossed in your choice of sauce.
Bang Bang Cauliflower$12.00
Crispy battered cauliflower florets tossed in sweet chili sauce served with Siracha Aioli.
Ginger Ale$2.75
TrailsEnd Burger$15.00
Certified Angus Beef burger on a toasted Brioche Roll with your choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle.
Southwestern Panini$15.00
Choice of Turkey or Grilled Chicken with Bacon, sliced Avocados, Pepper Jack Cheese, Chipotle Crema on Ciabatta Bread
Basket of Onion Rings$7.00
Basket of French Fries$6.00
The Greek Bowl$15.00
Grilled Chicken, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Olives, Feta Cheese, Red Bell Peppers, Banana Peppers, Red Onions, and Greek Dressing
See full menu

Location

1 Greenside Way North

Plymouth MA

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Trading Post Lounge

No reviews yet

Pizza and Cocktails

Bucatino Restaurant and Wine Bar

No reviews yet

Open daily for lunch and dinner from 11:30AM-9:00PM.
Enjoy time with friends and family in our lovely outside patio or in our fully air conditioned dining rooms.
Serving classic Italian dishes with modern Cape Cod flair.
We are not accepting reservations.

The Jetty, Kitchen & Bar

No reviews yet

A modern American full service kitchen and bar. Our relaxed "surf shack" style decor offers a laid back atmosphere that reflects the vibe of our Brant Rock seaside location.

The Retail Shop at Island Creek Oysters

No reviews yet

Oysters, Caviar, Tinned Fish, and all things ICO!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston