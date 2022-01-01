Go
Toast

Trails End Taproom

Come in and enjoy!

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

3103 W Colorado Ave • $$

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Tortilla Chips and Dip$3.00
Guacamole, salsa, or white queso with seasoned tortilla chips
Captain Jacks$10.00
Ranch, Chicken, Mozzarella, Bacon, Cheddar
Blood Orange Whiskey
Bavarian-Style Pretzel$6.00
Large pretzel w/ spicy brown mustard on the side.
Greenway$10.00
Marinara, Mozzarella, Spinach, onions, tomatoes
Fallback Item (default)
Buffalo Creek$10.00
Buffalo Ranch, Chicken, Mozzarella, Red Onion
Smoked Pork and Gouda$9.00
Seared pork and Gouda cheese on sourdough bread w/Chips or Salad
Red Rocks$9.00
Marinara, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Parmesan
Han River$11.00
Gochujang, red pepper flakes, pork, mozz, pickles, onions, jalapenos, cheddar
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Gift Cards
Online Ordering

Location

3103 W Colorado Ave

Colorado Springs CO

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Rudy's Country Store & Bar-B-Q

No reviews yet

Rudy's Colorado Springs

Front Range Barbeque

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Slice420

No reviews yet

Voted BEST pizza in Colorado Springs! We dish up authentic New York pizza, pizza by the slice and AMAZING pastries. When you're here you are family!!

Joey's NY Pizza

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston