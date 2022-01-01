Go
Trailside Tavern

212 West Main Street

Popular Items

Chicken Tacos$13.95
Marinated grilled chicken, queso fresco, Pico de Gallo, cilantro, and chipotle crema on 3 flour tortillas. Served with chips and salsa.
Tavern Rib Basket$18.95
Mouthwatering loin back ribs lightly sauced and charbroiled. Served with French Fries and coleslaw.
Tavern Tenders Basket$12.95
Tender hand cut strips of marinated chicken breast, hand breaded and cooked crispy golden.
Bull Bites$14.95
Blackened petite tenderloin chunks on a bed of onion tangles. Served with our house-made buttermilk ranch dipping sauce.
Wisconsin Cheese Squares$9.95
Leinenkugel's beer battered white cheddar chunks served with marinara.
1/4 Chicken Basket$10.95
2 pieces of Trailside's house marinated broasted chicken. Served with French fries & Coleslaw.
Cape Cod Fish & Chips$14.95
Fat Tire beer battered wild caught Alaskan cod loins. Served with French Fries, coleslaw and tarter sauce.
Casamigos Reposado$8.00
French Fry Basket$6.95
Parmesan Truffle Fries$9.95
French fries tossed in an aromatic truffle oil and finished with a blend of Italian cheeses. Served with our house made garlic aioli dipping sauce.
Location

212 West Main Street

Crosby MN

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
