Go
Toast

Trak Houz Bar & Grill

We are excited to offer 29 tap beers, 6 tap wines along side a full bar. Don't stop there though! Coming from the kitchen is a delicious selection of appetizers, handhelds, flatbreads and much more! Stop in after riding on the track or with the family - whatever the reason - we are here to provide a fun experience!

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL

5003 Park Circle Dr • $$

Avg 3.5 (14 reviews)

Popular Items

Trak Houz Burger$12.95
Chopper Deluxe$14.95
Chicken Club Sandwich$12.95
Casear Salad$7.95
Fried Chicken BLT Tacos$12.95
fried chicken, chipotle ranch, lettuce, tomato, onion, cheese
Table Top Nachos$10.95
Boneless Wings$9.95
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$9.95
French Dip Sandwich$12.95
Tater Tots$7.95
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Reservations
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Delivery
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

5003 Park Circle Dr

KALAMAZOO MI

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

One Well Brewing

No reviews yet

A place for like-minded folks to share ideas, art, and culture. ONE WELL BREWING is a brewery based in Kalamazoo, Michigan that strives to provide the greater Kalamazoo area and Michigan at large with both high quality craft-brewed selections of beer and food.

Taco Bob's

No reviews yet

Our philosophy has evolved over the course of the 30 years to adapt to the changing times. But the two main principles of our services have never changed. Welcome our customers as family and provide the healthiest and most delicious dining experience.
Grounded in Kalamazoo since 1986, Taco Bob's prioritizes the commitment to our customers through quality ingredients and consistently exceeding customer expectations to further our imprint in the community pursuing lifelong relationships.

Traveler's Cafe and Pub

No reviews yet

Fresh American food with destination themed menus.

La Chiva Colombian food truck

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy! the unique Colombian fast food.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston