Trak Houz Bar & Grill
We are excited to offer 29 tap beers, 6 tap wines along side a full bar. Don't stop there though! Coming from the kitchen is a delicious selection of appetizers, handhelds, flatbreads and much more! Stop in after riding on the track or with the family - whatever the reason - we are here to provide a fun experience!
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL
5003 Park Circle Dr • $$
5003 Park Circle Dr
KALAMAZOO MI
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
