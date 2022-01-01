Go
Toast

Tramonti Santa Cruz

Authentic, organic Italian cuisine in the heart of Santa Cruz operated by first generation Italians. Cozy and casual, your family will feel right at home with ours!

528 Seabright Ave

No reviews yet

Popular Items

SIDE CALABRESE PEPPERS$2.00
SIDE BOLOGNESE$6.00
GARLIC FLATBREAD$12.00
MARGHERITA$17.00
tomato sauce, mozzarella & basil (vegetarian)
BURRATA & CAPONATA$17.00
sauteed organic veggies "agrodolce" with Mediterranean olives, capers & pine nuts, served chilled & topped with fresh burrata (GF)(vegetarian)
SIDE 1 MEATBALL$3.50
PEPPERONI$19.00
tomato sauce, mozzarella, artisanal pepperoni
MEO$22.00
tomato sauce, mozzarella, fontina, salame, homemade sausage & onion
L'APERITIVO$15.00
mediterranean olive medley, grilled Italian artichokes & sundried tomato "trapenese" pesto
MEATBALLS & POLENTA$24.00
4 grass-fed Allen Brothers all-beef polpette served in our marinara atop roasted organic polenta & Parmigiano Reggiano (GF)
See full menu

Location

528 Seabright Ave

Santa Cruz CA

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Cruz Kitchen & Taps

No reviews yet

California Cuisine with Asian influences.

59- Beach Hut Deli

No reviews yet

Aloha Shared Daily!!! 🤙🏼🌴🌺

Santa Cruz Diner

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Buttery

No reviews yet

We are a gourmet bakery in Santa Cruz, California offering the finest selection of wedding cakes, pies and tarts, pastries and European style breads. In our Corner Cafe, we serve breakfast and lunch made from fresh, locally grown ingredients!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston