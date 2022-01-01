Tramonti Santa Cruz
Authentic, organic Italian cuisine in the heart of Santa Cruz operated by first generation Italians. Cozy and casual, your family will feel right at home with ours!
528 Seabright Ave
Santa Cruz CA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
