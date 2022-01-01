Go
Transfer Pizzeria Café

Warm and cozy independent pizzeria with full-service bar and café, open for inside dining and also offering curbside, take out & delivery, as well as private events. Live music is still on hold. Stay tuned!

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON

101 W Mitchell St • $$

Avg 4.2 (715 reviews)

Popular Items

Bruschetta Salami$9.75
Toasted Italian bread with a thin layer of garlic sauce, topped with salami, tomato slices, basil and shaved asiago ** Available Gluten Free
LG Cheese$15.00
Tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella
Lg Caesar Salad$9.25
House made caesar dressing mixed with romaine and topped with croutons and parmesan cheese
SM The Dill$13.75
Garlic Sauce, bacon, pickles, parmesan and fresh dill
LG Pepperoni$17.50
Tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella, pepperoni
SM Cheese$9.75
Tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella
Garlic Bread w/CHEESE$8.25
Warm Italian bread with garlic butter, oregano, basil, topped with sliced mozzarella, parsley and parmesan cheese. Served with marinara
Garlic Bread$6.25
Warm Italian bread with. garlic butter, oregano, basil, topped with parsley and parmesan cheese. Served with marinara
SM Pepperoni$11.50
Tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella, pepperoni
LG Garlic Lovers Pizza$20.75
Garlic sauce, pepperoni, Italian sausage, shredded mozzarella
Location

101 W Mitchell St

Milwaukee WI

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants

Lost Whale

Two hospitality veterans have teamed up to bring Lost Whale, a Midwestern hospitality-focused bar, to 2151 S. Kinnickinnic Avenue.
After years in the industry, Tripper Duval, former mixologist for Badger Liquor and Daniel Beres, formerly Beverage Director for Stand Eat Drink Hospitality Group, decided to introduce their brand of hospitality to Milwaukee. Wisconsin is filled with hard-working people who want to go out to have a good time. We value their time and we’re focused on speed behind the bar, a minimized wait time for drinks, and fresh innovative cocktails.

Being that the bar is located on the Kinnickinnic River and inspired by Lake Michigan folklore, Lost Whale is focused on community efforts and charities that respect and maintain Milwaukee’s waterways. We practice sustainability through many facets such as biodegradable straws, cross-utilizing produce, composting waste, and recycling.

Twisted Path Distillery

We are a certified organic, grain-to-glass distillery in Milwaukee’s Bay View neighborhood. In building our distillery and developing our spirits, we evaluated every step with one goal in mind: make it taste great. This means never compromising quality for efficiency. We start with premium organic ingredients, and in small, careful, slow batches, we make spirits that showcase the quality of those ingredients.

