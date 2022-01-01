Go
Trap Door Brewing

Trap Door Brewing is working tirelessly to get delicious craft beer to you in the safest way possible. Enjoy a pint on the large heated Beer Porch or find a comfy spot inside the taproom. Grab a bite at the food carts (E-San Thai, Taco City, Lettuce-Eat) steps away or any of the many local restaurants (Bleu Door Bakery, Pie Hole Pizzeria, Hungry Sasquatch)

2315 Main St • $

Avg 4.7 (234 reviews)

Popular Items

Lighten Up - Hazy Pale - (4-Pack 16oz Cans)$14.00
Lighten Up is our 3rd installment in the New England “Up” series. It’s loaded with a ton of Sabro and Citra that give huge aromas of tropical fruit and dankness. Lighter body and alcohol than Glowed Up but still packs the same level of aroma and flavor. 5.4% ABV
Ginger Beer (12oz) - Caldera Brewing Co.$2.00
Non alcoholic ginger beer by Caldera Brewing
Glowed UP - Hazy IPA - (4-Pack 16oz Cans)$18.00
Glowed Up is our flagship Hazy IPA, brewed with a soft malt base of Pilsner, Oats, and Wheat, and double dry hopped with Citra, Amarillo, and Simcoe. The result is a pillowy soft IPA bursting with tropical and citrus aromas. Glowed Up recently recieved a GOLD medal at the 2019 Washington Beer Awards!
Build a 4-Pack$17.00
Choose up to four Trap Door Beers to build the ultimate 4 Pack!
Brimley - Oat Cream NE IPA - (4-Pack 16oz Cans)$18.00
As with other NE Style IPA’s, they have little hops on the hot side and are loaded up in the dry hop to create a low bitterness with huge aromas of citrus, melon and tropical fruit. Brimley is an Ode to Wilford Brimley, the Quaker Oats ambassador, and his beer-foam covered mustache. Loaded with Citra, Azzaca and Bru-1 create notes of citrus, pineapple and tropical fruit. 7.4% ABV
Guest Kombucha$5.00
Hella - Helles Lager (4-Pack 16oz Cans)$14.00
Our take on a traditional Munich Helles Lager. Late kettle additions of Hallertau Mittelfruh give it a subtle spicy and floral aroma, and the Munich and Melanoidin malts add some sweet bread notes to the Weyerman Pilsner malt base, and finally lagered at 32*F for several weeks to smooth it all out. 5%ABV
Root Beer (12oz) - Caldera Brewing Co.$2.00
Non alcoholic root beer by Caldera Brewing
Saint Pablo Mexican Lager - (4-Pack 16oz Cans)$14.00
Saint Pablo is a our classic Mexican-style Lager brewed with Heidelberg Pilsner malts and flaked corn for a very light and subtle body. A whirlpool addition of Motueka hops adds a subtle lime aroma. We topped this off by adding a boatload of lime zest. Super crushable and refreshing for the summer months! 4.2% ABV
Porch Beer - NW Pale Ale - (4-Pack 16oz Cans)$14.00
Easy drinking pale ale just in time for the change in weather. The perfect beer to pull a rocking chair up on the porch. Low bitterness and huge tropical aroma, with notes of citrus and stone fruit complimented but a subtle hint of pine. Grab yourself a 4-pack and get ready for a hootenanny. 5.3% ABV
Location

2315 Main St

Vancouver WA

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
