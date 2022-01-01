Trap Door Brewing

As with other NE Style IPA’s, they have little hops on the hot side and are loaded up in the dry hop to create a low bitterness with huge aromas of citrus, melon and tropical fruit. Brimley is an Ode to Wilford Brimley, the Quaker Oats ambassador, and his beer-foam covered mustache. Loaded with Citra, Azzaca and Bru-1 create notes of citrus, pineapple and tropical fruit. 7.4% ABV

