Go
Toast

Trapizzino

Roman street food in LES!

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

144 Orchard Street • $

Avg 4.5 (511 reviews)

Popular Items

Parmigiana di Melanzane (Eggplant)
Freshly baked pizza bianca filled with roasted eggplant and tomato sauce, topped with basil oil and Parmigiano-Reggiano.
Suppli Cacio e Pepe
A Roman street-food staple - Carnaroli rice rolled and breaded with sourdough breadcrumbs, seasoned with with fresh black pepper, Pecorino Romano, and Parmigiano-Reggiano.
Polpetta al Sugo (Meatball)$9.00
Freshly baked pizza bianca filled with Nonna's beef meatball in a hearty tomato sauce.
Tuscan Kale Salad$13.00
Cavolo nero (dark Tuscan kale) tossed with garlic & anchovy dressing and topped with toasted breadcrumbs and Parmigiano-Reggiano.
Coda alla Vaccinara (Oxtail)$9.00
Freshly baked pizza Bianca filled with tender oxtail cooked for over 9 hours in tomato sauce and red wine.
Misticanza alla Romana (Braised Greens)
Freshly baked pizza bianca filled with a seasonal mix of greens braised with olive oil, garlic, and chili. (Vegan)
Pollo alla Cacciatora (Chicken)$9.00
Freshly baked pizza bianca filled with Roman "Hunter's Chicken" - chicken cooked with rosemary, garlic, white wine, and vinegar.
Suppli Classico
A Roman street-food staple - Carnaroli rice rolled and breaded with sourdough breadcrumbs, with beef ragu & melted mozzarella at its center.
Tiramisu$8.00
Layers of espresso and aged-rum soaked ladyfingers and whipped mascarpone.
Cacio e Pepe$16.00
Caserecce pasta (short twists) served in a creamy and nutty blend of Parmigiano-Reggiano and Pecorino Romano with fresh cracked black pepper.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Kid-Friendly
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

144 Orchard Street

New York NY

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

375° Chicken 'n Fries

No reviews yet

Small brickwork fast food outlet serving fried chicken sandwiches, popcorn chicken, waffles & fries. All-natural, hormone and antibiotic-free chicken fried in 100% vegetable oil

Omar's

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

SET-LES

No reviews yet

At SET L.E.S. we take pride in our hand-picked ingredients, food quality and service to create a memorable experience for our guests. Loaded with Asian-inspired food and crafty drink selections. Come on in and join us!

Kind Regards

No reviews yet

We throw a party every day that door is open

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston