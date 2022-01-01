Go
Toast

Trapper's Sushi Co.

Japanese-inspired restaurant featuring Asian Fusion sushi rolls, nigiri, & all-you-can-eat sushi. Family friendly with daily happy hour, lunch, & dinner specials. Military discounts available. Full bar with beer, sake, wine, and spirits. Dine-in or Order Online.

20625 State Route 410 E

No reviews yet

Popular Items

*Trapper Roll$14.00
Crystal shrimp covered with spicy cooked scallops, teriyaki, green onion & masago.
*California Roll$9.00
Crab & avocado.
*Gyoza$7.50
Fried pork pot stickers.
*Mt. Rainier Roll$16.50
Crystal shrimp covered with tuna, salmon, yellowtail topped with spicy cooked scallops, green onion, masago & teriyaki.
*Trump FULL Roll$18.50
Crystal shrimp & cream cheese covered with salmon topped with teriyaki and a torched garlic sauce. (FULL ROLL)
*Vader Roll$16.00
Avocado and cream cheese tempura battered and fried, topped with spicy scallops, green onion, masago, teriyaki sauce, sweet chili sauce & cilantro.
*Bonney Lake Roll$15.50
Crystal shrimp with cream cheese, fried in tempura, covered with spicy crab, teriyaki & hot sauce.
*Rock & Roll$16.00
Cream cheese, shrimp, snow crab rolled in tempura crumbs, covered in avocado, French fried onions, warrior sauce, teriyaki, sweet chili sauce, chili powder & green onion.
*Puyallup Roll$14.50
Salmon, avocado & cream cheese fried in tempura topped with a special sauce, teriyaki & green onion.
*Mountain Roll$16.50
Crystal shrimp covered with tuna, salmon, yellowtail topped with spicy crab, teriyaki, green onion & masago.
See full menu

Location

20625 State Route 410 E

Bonney Lake WA

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Hops n Drops

No reviews yet

Hops n Drop's "A Neighborhood Gathering Place"

Burche - Burgers & Cheese

No reviews yet

Two of our favorite things have come together to form BURCHE... Burgers & Cheese. Our menu and our style are a combination of classic traditions and contemporary creations using the highest quality ingredients possible.

Espresso Stop

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Hops n Drops

No reviews yet

Hop n Drops "A Neighborhood Gathering Place"

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston