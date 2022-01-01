Go
Trapper's Sushi Co.

Japanese-inspired restaurant featuring Asian Fusion sushi rolls, nigiri, & all-you-can-eat sushi. Family friendly with daily happy hour, lunch, & dinner specials. Military discounts available. Full bar with beer, sake, wine, and spirits. Dine-in or Order Online.

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • GRILL

16908 SE 269th Place #110 • $$

Avg 4.4 (3212 reviews)

Popular Items

*Mountain Roll$16.50
Crystal shrimp covered with tuna, salmon, yellowtail topped with spicy crab, teriyaki, green onion & masago.
*Bonney Lake Roll$15.50
Crystal shrimp with cream cheese, fried in tempura, covered with spicy crab, teriyaki & hot sauce.
*Mt. Rainier Roll$16.50
Crystal shrimp covered with tuna, salmon, yellowtail topped with spicy cooked scallops, green onion, masago & teriyaki.
*Gyoza$7.50
Fried pork pot stickers.
*Vader Roll$16.00
Avocado and cream cheese tempura battered and fried, topped with spicy scallops, green onion, masago, teriyaki sauce, sweet chili sauce & cilantro.
*Trapper Roll$14.00
Crystal shrimp covered with spicy cooked scallops, teriyaki, green onion & masago.
*California Crunch Roll$10.50
Spicy crab, teriyaki & avocado rolled in tempura crumbs
*Captain Crunch Roll$14.00
Snow crab, cucumber, avocado,
teriyaki & masago rolled in
tempura crumbs.
*Edamame$3.00
*Puyallup Roll$14.50
Salmon, avocado & cream cheese fried in tempura topped with a special sauce, teriyaki & green onion.
Intimate
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Takeout

16908 SE 269th Place #110

Covington WA

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
