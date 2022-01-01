Go
Trapper's Sushi Co.

Open today 4:00 AM - 12:00 AM

927 Reviews

31835 Pacific Hwy S

Federal Way, WA 98003

Popular Items

*Mt. Rainier Roll$16.50
Crystal shrimp covered with tuna, salmon, Albacore topped with spicy cooked scallops, green onion, masago & teriyaki.
*Vader Roll$16.00
Avocado and cream cheese tempura battered and fried, topped with spicy scallops, green onion, masago, teriyaki sauce, sweet chili sauce & cilantro.
*Trapper Roll$14.00
Crystal shrimp covered with spicy cooked scallops, teriyaki, green onion & masago.
*California Roll$9.00
Crab & avocado.
*Bonney Lake Roll$15.50
Crystal shrimp with cream cheese, fried in tempura, covered with spicy crab, teriyaki & hot sauce.
*Puyallup Roll$14.50
Salmon, avocado & cream cheese fried in tempura topped with a special sauce, teriyaki & green onion.
*Trump FULL Roll$18.50
Crystal shrimp & cream cheese covered with salmon topped with teriyaki and a torched garlic sauce. (FULL ROLL)
*Edamame$3.00
Edamame served with salt.
*California Crunch Roll$10.50
Spicy crab, teriyaki & avocado rolled in tempura crumbs
*Rock & Roll$16.00
Cream cheese, shrimp, snow crab rolled in tempura crumbs, covered in avocado, French fried onions, warrior sauce, teriyaki, sweet chili sauce, chili powder & green onion.
Attributes and Amenities

check markIntimate
check markCasual
check markTrendy
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCryptocurrency
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday4:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday4:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday4:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday4:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday4:00 am - 12:00 am

Location

31835 Pacific Hwy S, Federal Way WA 98003

Directions

