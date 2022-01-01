Go
Toast

Trapper's Sushi Co.

Japanese-inspired restaurant featuring Asian Fusion sushi rolls, nigiri, & all-you-can-eat sushi. Family friendly with daily happy hour, lunch, & dinner specials. Military discounts available. Full bar with beer, sake, wine, and spirits. Dine-in or Order Online.

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • GRILL

321 Ramsay Way • $$

Avg 4.3 (4405 reviews)

Popular Items

*Bonney Lake Roll$15.50
Crystal shrimp with cream cheese, fried in tempura, covered with spicy crab, teriyaki & hot sauce.
*Edamame$3.00
Edamame served with salt.
*Trump FULL Roll$18.50
Crystal shrimp & cream cheese covered with salmon topped with teriyaki and a torched garlic sauce. (FULL ROLL)
*California Roll$9.00
Crab & avocado.
*Puyallup Roll$14.50
Salmon, avocado & cream cheese fried in tempura topped with a special sauce, teriyaki & green onion.
*Trapper Roll$14.00
Crystal shrimp covered with spicy cooked scallops, teriyaki, green onion & masago.
*Vader Roll$16.00
Avocado and cream cheese tempura battered and fried, topped with spicy scallops, green onion, masago, teriyaki sauce, sweet chili sauce & cilantro.
*California Crunch Roll$10.50
Spicy crab, teriyaki & avocado rolled in tempura crumbs
*Rock & Roll$16.00
Cream cheese, shrimp, snow crab rolled in tempura crumbs, covered in avocado, French fried onions, warrior sauce, teriyaki, sweet chili sauce, chili powder & green onion.
*Mt. Rainier Roll$16.50
Crystal shrimp covered with tuna, salmon, yellowtail topped with spicy cooked scallops, green onion, masago & teriyaki.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Takeout

Location

321 Ramsay Way

Kent WA

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Mediterranean Breeze

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

egghole

No reviews yet

We believe in living a life with courage, passion and great food. We want to help you conquer the world, or at the very least your cravings.
We strengthen your day with beautifully hand crafted food, that’s easy to order and simply tasty.
We just happen to make great sandwiches!

Indian Bistro

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Punjab Sweets

No reviews yet

Open 1 - 8 PM, Tuesday - Sunday.
Closed Monday.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston