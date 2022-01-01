Go
Toast

Trapper's Sushi Co.

Japanese-inspired restaurant featuring Asian Fusion sushi rolls, nigiri, & all-you-can-eat sushi. Family friendly with daily happy hour, lunch, & dinner specials. Military discounts available. Full bar with beer, sake, wine, and spirits. Dine-in or Order Online.

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • GRILL

11199 Pacific Crest Place • $$

Avg 3 (167 reviews)

Popular Items

*Vader Roll$16.00
Avocado and cream cheese tempura battered and fried, topped with spicy scallops, green onion, masago, teriyaki sauce, sweet chili sauce & cilantro.
*Bonney Lake Roll$15.50
Crystal shrimp with cream cheese, fried in tempura, covered with spicy crab, teriyaki & hot sauce.
*Trapper Roll$14.00
Crystal shrimp covered with spicy cooked scallops, teriyaki, green onion & masago.
*California Roll$9.00
Crab & avocado.
*Rock & Roll$16.00
Cream cheese, shrimp, snow crab rolled in tempura crumbs, covered in avocado, French fried onions, warrior sauce, teriyaki, sweet chili sauce, chili powder & green onion.
*Mt. Rainier Roll$16.50
Crystal shrimp covered with tuna, salmon, yellowtail topped with spicy cooked scallops, green onion, masago & teriyaki.
*California Crunch Roll$10.50
Spicy crab, teriyaki & avocado rolled in tempura crumbs
*Gyoza$7.50
Fried pork pot stickers.
*Puyallup Roll$14.50
Salmon, avocado & cream cheese fried in tempura topped with a special sauce, teriyaki & green onion.
*Trump FULL Roll$18.50
Crystal shrimp & cream cheese covered with salmon topped with teriyaki and a torched garlic sauce. (FULL ROLL)
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Takeout

Location

11199 Pacific Crest Place

Silverdale WA

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Moctezuma's Mexican Restaurant & Tequila Bar

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

WAFFLE STOP & JOHNNY COFFEE

No reviews yet

WAFFLE STOP
The waffle has suffered a great injustice. Trapped in the world of breakfast food, this delicious and dynamic treat has not had the chance to spread its syrupy wings and soar to the culinary heights for which it was truly made. Until now.
JOHNNY COFFEE
We’re a modern coffee shop with an old soul. The type of place where you can kick back and crack wise with your barista while enjoying a cup of boutique coffee, smoothie, a fresh pastry or your choice of hot teas. We don’t judge. We just want you to enjoy yourself.

Blazing Onion Burgers, Brews & Whiskey Bar

No reviews yet

Gourmet Burgers, Chicken, Salads & House Made Desserts!

Hops n Drops

No reviews yet

Hops n Drops "A Neighborhood Gathering Place"

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston