Trappeze Pub

FRENCH FRIES

269 N Hull Street Unit 6 • $$

Avg 4.1 (948 reviews)

Popular Items

Belgian Fries$3.75
Athens' favorite fries
Turkey & Swiss$13.00
Turkey, swiss, avocado, bacon, spinach, red onion, smoked paprika-tomato aioli, heffe-weisse mustard.
Served on Luna sourdough with Belgian fries.
Quinoa Salad$9.50
Roasted sweet potatoes, walnuts, parsley,
dried cranberries, honey-dijon vinaigrette,
mixed greens
Jalapeno Bacon Burger$13.00
1/3 lb. ground black angus, fresh jalapeno, bacon, garlic aioli, red onion, provolone.
Served with Belgian fries.
Chicken Bacon Ranch$13.00
Grilled Springer Mtn. chicken breast, bacon, house made ranch, provolone, arugula.
Served on Luna ciabatta with Belgian fries.
Veggie Reuben$11.50
Craft cider kraut, swiss, avocado, spinach, vegan 1000 Island.
Served on Luna Marble Rye with Belgian fries.
Lamb Jam Burger$15.00
7oz. chargrilled lamb, smoked gouda, onion jam, spiced bacon, arugula.
Served with Belgian fries.
Pub Burger$12.50
1/3 lb. ground black angus, house pickles, caramelized onions, white American, arugula, garlic aioli.
Served with Belgian fries.
Grilled Cheese BLT$12.50
Smoked gouda, Granny Smith apples.
Served on Luna sourdough with Belgian fries.
Double Pig$13.50
Braised pork, spiced bacon, pickled green beans, paprika-tomato aioli, arugula.
Served on Luna ciabatta with Belgian fries.
Location

269 N Hull Street Unit 6

Athens GA

Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 am
