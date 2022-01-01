Go
Taprock Beer Bar & Refuge

Come in and enjoy!

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

81 South Main Street • $$

Avg 4.5 (1037 reviews)

Popular Items

1 Beef Slider$3.00
aged cheddar | bacon | hawaiian bun | chili ketchup
Cauliflower "Wings" (V)$13.00
crispy cauliflower | house buffalo sauce | bleu cheese dressing
Shrimp N' Grits (GF)$15.00
bbq rubbed shrimp | cheddar grits | chili honey
Bowl Plain Fries$5.00
Classic Burger$14.00
lettuce | tomato | onion | choice of cheese (+1)
Tunxis Signal 50 2.0 Burger$16.00
pepper jack | bacon | angry onion straws | pepper relish | garlic aioli
Big Mama Sandwich$15.00
buttermilk fried chicken | nashville sauce | pickles
Chris's Tacos$13.00
smoked chicken | queso menonita | bacon | cucumber | tomato | pickled onion | lettuce | buffalo | ranch
Bowl Truffle Parm Fries$6.00
Taprock Burger$16.00
caramelized onion jam | crimini mushrooms | aged cheddar | demi-glace
Attributes and Amenities

Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

81 South Main Street

Unionville CT

Sunday11:15 am - 8:55 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:15 am - 8:55 pm
Wednesday11:15 am - 8:55 pm
Thursday11:15 am - 9:45 pm
Friday11:15 am - 9:45 pm
Saturday11:15 am - 9:45 pm
Neighborhood Map

