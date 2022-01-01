Go
Trash Panda Drinking Club is a brash craft cocktail bar serving southern comfort with a mexican twist inspired food, advanced and reimagined disco era cocktails in a classic punk and hip-hop inspired venue.

4203 Edison St

STEAK PLATE$25.00
Parenchere Bordeaux 2017 - BOTTLE$25.00
FRIES$4.00

4203 Edison St

Houston TX

Sunday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
