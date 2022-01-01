TRASH PANDA DRINKING CLUB
Trash Panda Drinking Club is a brash craft cocktail bar serving southern comfort with a mexican twist inspired food, advanced and reimagined disco era cocktails in a classic punk and hip-hop inspired venue.
4203 Edison St
4203 Edison St
Houston TX
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
