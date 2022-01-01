Go
Trattoria 903

Trattoria 903 is one of the finest Mediterranean restaurants you will find, not just in the entire Pocono area, but anywhere. Owner and head chef Hassan uses only the highest quality ingredients and prepares them with creativity and style. Traditional dishes of chicken, veal, seafood, and pasta are all made from scratch and among best you will find anywhere. Trattoria 903 also makes unique gourmet pizzas and classic Margarita pizza.

Please browse our menus. Trattoria 903 also offers daily specials based on what is available in markets offering the freshest and best quality foods. There are daily specials that range from fresh seafood, hand-cut steaks, to homemade pastas and soups.

874 state Route 903

Popular Items

Tuscan Chicken Salad$14.00
Mesclun, grilled chicken, roasted red peppers, roasted eggplant, tomatoes, onions, penne pasta with parmesan & dressed with our creamy house dressing
Young Green Salad$4.00
Mesclun, tomatoes & onions with our creamy house dressing
Grilled Salmon$25.00
Served over fresh vegetables or baby arugula topped with fresh bruschetta
Rigatoni alla Vodka$15.00
Mushrooms, prosciutto and shallots in a Pink vodka sauce
Eggplant Parmesan$15.00
Lightly breaded eggplant baked in marinara, topped with mozzarella cheese, served over linguini
Baby Arugula, Beets & Goat Cheese$12.00
Tortellini Michelangelo$16.00
Cheese filled tortellini with shallots, portabella mushrooms and prosciutto in a cream sauce with a touch of brandy
Stuffed Chicken$25.00
Lightly breaded chicken breast stuffed with ham, roasted peppers and mozzarella cheese finished with a Pink sauce served over penne pasta
Tortellini Al Forno$16.00
Cheese filled tortellini in a Pink sauce topped with fresh mozzarella
Chicken Parmesan$17.00
Lightly breaded chicken breast, baked with marinara sauce topped with mozzarella cheese served over linguini
Location

874 state Route 903

Jim Thorpe PA

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
