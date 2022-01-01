Go
Trattoria 'A Vucchella

Simply Authentic

272 Fairfield Ave

Popular Items

Margherita$14.00
Homemade mozzarella, tomato sauce & basil.
Eggplant Parmigiana Single Serve$14.00
Serves 1.
Thin layers of fried eggplant, tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, Parmigiano-Reggiano & basil.
Chardonnay$15.00
Bottles of wine available with your order. ID's must be provided at pick up.
Penne Meatballs Single Serve$14.00
Serves 1.
Penne with homemade meatballs & tomato sauce.
Fried Calamari Single Serve$12.00
Serves 1.
Battered in rice flour.
Mixed Salad Single Serve$9.00
Serves 1.
Garden mixed salad.
Gnocchi alla Sorrentina Single Serve$15.00
Serves 1.
Homemade potato gnocchi, tomato sauce & mozzarella topped with Parmigiano-Reggiano.
Montepulciano$15.00
Bottles of wine available with your order. ID's must be provided at pick up.
Polpette$5.00
Serves 1.
Two homemade meatballs.
Lasagna Single Serve$14.00
Serves 1.
Homemade noodles, bechamel cream & classic bolognese ragù.
Location

272 Fairfield Ave

Bridgeport CT

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
