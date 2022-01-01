Go
Trattoria Carina is a casual neighborhood Italian restaurant from the same family as Pub & Kitchen, focused on providing delicious food and a welcoming atmosphere at a great value. Located on the corner of 22nd and Spruce, it's a charming and easygoing 32-seat trattoria, whose name means “Little Darling” in Italian.
Our menu changes seasonally, but always features a variety of homemade pastas and classic Italian dishes made up of the freshest ingredients. We also have a small bar program, featuring Italian wines by the glass and a rotating selection of cocktails and beer. Should guests choose to BYO, there is no corkage fee. Trattoria Carina is open seven days a week for dinner.

PASTA

2201 Spruce St • $$

Avg 4.7 (1290 reviews)

Popular Items

MEATBALLS$14.00
whipped ricotta
PORCINI CASERECCE$26.00
walnuts, whipped ricotta, aged balsamic
TAGLIATELLE BOLOGNESE$25.00
beef ragu, parmesan
CACIO E PEPE$24.00
garlic butter, parmesan
BEET SALAD$13.00
pickled, raw, and roasted beets, pistachios, beet ricotta
CAESAR SALAD$14.00
romaine, parmesan, croutons
TIRAMISU$10.00
CHICKEN PARMESAN$28.00
fresh mozzarella, parmesan, spaghetti
SPICY SAUSAGE RIGATONI$27.00
cacciatorini al diavolo, parmesan
SPICY CRAB ARRABBIATA$28.00
arrabbiata, peeky toe crab, breadcrumb
Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Casual
Formal
Romantic
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Corkage Fee
Parking
Online Ordering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

2201 Spruce St

Philadelphia PA

Sunday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday4:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday4:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday4:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
