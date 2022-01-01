Trattoria D.O.C
Full service Italian restaurant with wood burning pizza oven
706 Main Street
Popular Items
Location
706 Main Street
Evanston IL
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 4:29 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 4:29 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 4:29 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 4:29 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 4:29 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 4:29 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 4:29 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Good To Go Jamaican Cuisine
Come in and enjoy!
Union Squared
Sister restaurant to Union Pizzeria, Union Squared serves Detroit-style square pies, salads, craft beer, wine & boozy slushies.
Carryout and dine in.
Beer garden open, weather permitting.
Space
Live Music Hall | Est. 2008
Yasotorn Thai Cuisine
Fresh Local & Authentic.
Come in and enjoy!