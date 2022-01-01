Go
Trattoria D.O.C

Full service Italian restaurant with wood burning pizza oven

706 Main Street

Popular Items

Calamari Fritti$16.75
Deep fried squid served with a spicy anchovy marinara sauce
Pere e Gorgonzola$11.50
Spring mix, diced pears, walnuts, gorgonzola cheese
balsamic vinaigrette
Melanzane alla Parmigiana$17.50
Thin layers of eggplant, tomato sauce, basil, mozzarella and parmigiano cheese baked in the oven.
Tagliatelle alla Bolognese$19.00
Thin ribbon shaped egg pasta sauteed in a three meat sauce ( veal, pork, beef) topped with parmigiano chesse.
Orecchiette con Spinaci$16.75
Small ear shaped pasta sauteed with spinach, red pepper flakes, E.V.O.O., garlic, white wine, butter, cherry tomatoes and parmigiano cheese.
Tiramisu$8.00
Ladyfingers laced with espresso coffee and rum, mascarpone cheese and dusted with cocoa
Rustica$16.00
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, sun dried tomato, red onion, mushroom, olives*
Pappardelle ai Funghi Porcini$19.50
Wide ribbon whole egg pasta sauteed with garlic, white wine, porcini, crimini and button mushrooms in a cream sauce.
Margherita$15.00
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, fresh basil
Spaghetti alla Carbonara$17.75
Spaghetti with an onion, italian bacon, egg yolk, E.V.O.O., and parmigiano cheese sauce.
Sunday12:00 pm - 4:29 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 4:29 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 4:29 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 4:29 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 4:29 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 4:29 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 4:29 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
