Trattoria Italia

PIZZA • PASTA • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

9905 S Eastern Ave • $$

Avg 4.6 (1443 reviews)

Popular Items

Cannoli$8.00
2 per order
Minestrone Soup$9.95
Mixed vegetable
Half Italia$6.95
Spaghetti Amatriciana$16.95
Red wine vinegar sauce with guanciala and pecorino Romano cheese.
Tortellini in Brodo Soup$9.95
Made fresh with chicken stock and meat tortellini pasta.
Cheesecake$7.00
Traditional cheesecake, served by the slice.
Sfogliatella$5.00
Shell shaped Italian pastry with orange-flavored ricotta, almond paste and citron.
Chicken Parmigiana$28.95
Penne alla Vodka$15.95
A pink vodka sauce.
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Romantic
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Restroom
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

9905 S Eastern Ave

Las Vegas Valley NV

Sunday12:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

