La Buccia Pizzeria
Come in and enjoy! We take care of our authentic recipes preserving real ingredients made by Italians, in La Buccia Pizzeria you will find authentic flavors and smells of our cuisine.
977 Tx-121 suite 120
Popular Items
Location
977 Tx-121 suite 120
Allen TX
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Bengal Bay Grill
We are a Modern Indian BBQ. This simply means we have something for everyone from traditional Indian dining to Indie-Mex to All-American favorites. We also feature all-natural soda from Stubborn and a full selection of imported beers.
The Brass Tap
Great Times. Well Crafted.
Wing Snob
We Just Have Better Wings!
Salomay
Come in and enjoy!