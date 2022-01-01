Go
Toast
  • /
  • Allen
  • /
  • La Buccia Pizzeria

La Buccia Pizzeria

Come in and enjoy! We take care of our authentic recipes preserving real ingredients made by Italians, in La Buccia Pizzeria you will find authentic flavors and smells of our cuisine.

977 Tx-121 suite 120

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Strawberries Cheese Cake$6.99
DELICIOUS CHEESE CAKE WITH STRAWBERRY FRUIT.
Tiramisu$7.99
DELICIOUS TIRAMISU CAKE WITH EXTRA COFFEE!
Diavola Small$11.99
Spicy Pomodoro Sauce, Low-Moisture Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Jalapeño.
Prosciutto Small$13.99
Pomodoro Sauce, Low-moisture Mozzarella, Parmesan, Sun-Dried Tomato, Prosciutto di Parma, Arugula, Vinegar Glaze.
BUILD YOUR OWN 14"$13.99
Choose your Favorite Sauce, Veggies, Proteins and Cheeses and Create your own Special Pizza!
Garlic Bread$3.95
3 Garlic Butter Bread with Cilanter
Double Pepperoni Small$11.99
PEPPERONI WITH PEPPERONI!!
See full menu

Location

977 Tx-121 suite 120

Allen TX

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Bengal Bay Grill

No reviews yet

We are a Modern Indian BBQ. This simply means we have something for everyone from traditional Indian dining to Indie-Mex to All-American favorites. We also feature all-natural soda from Stubborn and a full selection of imported beers.

The Brass Tap

No reviews yet

Great Times. Well Crafted.

Wing Snob

No reviews yet

We Just Have Better Wings!

Salomay

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston