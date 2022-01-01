Go
Trattoria Lisina

Trattoria is an Italian word used to describe a casual, family-owned restaurant. The goal is to share generations of recipes with friends and family. Damian & Trina Mandola’s sense of family is the inspiration for Trattoria Lisina. Located on the grounds of The Mandola Estate & Vineyard in Driftwood, Texas, you will feel like you have been transported to the countryside of Italy. You are just 20 minutes to Tuscany.

13308 Ranch to Market Rd. 150 • $$$

Avg 4.7 (7325 reviews)

Popular Items

INSALATA CESARE$10.00
Caesar salad with focaccia croutons
FETTUCCINE CON PROSCIUTTO E FUNGHI$18.00
Homemade egg pasta tossed with cream, prosciutto, mushrooms, peas, scallions & Grana Padano.
CAVOLETTI$10.00
Crispy Brussels sprouts with pancetta & chili flakes.
MARGHERITA$16.00
Marinara, homemade fresh mozzarella, basil & Mandola Brothers extra virgin olive oil
MAMMA'S MEATBALLS$16.00
Veal, beef & pork, herbs, spices, Grana Padano. Served with marinara & garlic bread
LASAGNE ALLA BOLOGNESE$19.00
Homemade pasta, layered with Bolognese ragu & balsamella
INSALATA MISTA$10.00
Mixed greens with fresh vegetables, tossed in balsamic vinaigrette GLUTEN SENSITIVE
Extra Focaccia Bread$3.00
Housemade bread
MANGIAMELI$18.00
Mozzarella, capocollo, Sicilian fennel sausage, roasted red bell peppers & red onion
PASTA ALLA NINO$18.00
Penne pasta Tito's Handmade Vodka, Pancetta, San Marzano tomatoes, extra virgin olive oil, garlic, cream, butter & Grana Padano
Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

13308 Ranch to Market Rd. 150

Driftwood TX

Sunday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

