Go
Toast

Trattoria Oliverii

For any special requests on your order, please call the number above and we would be more than happy to help!

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • STEAKS

1358 Shermer Rd • $$

Avg 5 (16 reviews)

Popular Items

Melanzana Parmigiana$19.00
Breaded eggplant, mozzarella, capellini, tomato sauce
Side Meatballs$6.00
Pollo Parmigiana$19.00
Breaded chicken breast, mozzarella, capellini, tomato sauce
Spaghetti Bolognese$19.00
Housemade meat sauce
Linguine con Portobello$19.00
Mushrooms, garlic white wine sauce
Mozzarella en Carrozza$9.00
Fried breaded mozzarella, tomato sauce
Side Pasta$5.00
Calamari Fritte$12.00
Fried baby squid, cocktail sauce
Penne Russo$18.00
Vodka tomato cream sauce
Ravioli con Pomodoro$18.00
Ricotta stuffed pasta, tomato sauce
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Romantic
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1358 Shermer Rd

Northbrook IL

Sunday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

House 406

No reviews yet

A foodie haven in Northbrook, this farm-to-table New American steakhouse turns out wonderfully prepared, innovative dishes and brilliant craft cocktails in a smart-looking room with an urban feel.

EATACO

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Captain's Corner

No reviews yet

Rustoleum

Max and Benny's Restaurant

No reviews yet

Grab ahold of Deliciousness!!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston