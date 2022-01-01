Go
Trattoria Rustica

Come in and enjoy!

75 North Street • $$$

Avg 4.1 (331 reviews)

Popular Items

Insalata di Rucola$10.00
Arugula tossed in fresh lemon juice and olive oil then topped with shaved Parmigiano Reggiano
Ravioli Tarantella$16.00
Ricotta-stuffed ravioli served in a homemade tomato basil sauce
Linguine Puttanesca$17.00
Linguine tossed in a fresh tomato sauce, olives, capers, anchovies, and garlic
Cannoli$12.00
Vitello Siciliana$29.00
Top-round of veal lightly floured and sautéed in butter with roasted red peppers, porcini and portobella mushrooms, finished in a marsala wine sauce
Calamari ai Ferri$17.00
Grilled calamari served over mixed greens with lemon and parsley coulis
Caprese$11.00
Handmade, all-natural artisan mozzarella, fresh basil, tomato and extra virgin olive oil
Tiramisu$12.00
Gemelli Sorrentina$22.00
Gemelli baked in the brick oven in a fresh tomato-basil sauce, with homemade mozzarella, pecorino Romano, and Parmigiano Reggiano cheeses
Melenzane$23.00
Eggplant sliced thin, lightly battered, and lightly sautéed, rolled around our homemade mozzarella and fresh basil, then baked in the brick oven in a fresh tomato basil sauce

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Upscale
Romantic
Cozy
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Takeout

Location

75 North Street

Pittsfield MA

Sunday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
