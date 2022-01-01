Go
Toast

Trattoria San Pietro

Trattoria San Pietro features authentic Italian Cuisine. Owner Anna Duarte's Family, originally from the Campania region, near the Amalfi Coast in Italy, has been delighting guests with the freshest and most traditional Italian creations, Opened since 1990, Trattoria San Pietro has been a gourmet landmark for Italian cuisine on the South Shore. We bring the North End of Boston to the South Shore!

376 Washington St • $$

Avg 4.8 (1588 reviews)

Popular Items

FETTUCCINE ALLA BOLOGNESE$28.00
Fettuccine pasta in a hearty meat sauce with parmesan cheese
GNOCCHI SORRENTINA$21.00
Potato Gnocchi with a San Marzano Tomato sauce topped with mozzarella and fresh basil
CHICKEN PARMIGIANA$27.00
Chicken cutlet topped with provolone & parmesan served with penne pomodoro
SALTIMBOCCA$29.00
Chicken breast with prosciutto and provolone cheese in a fresh sage Marsala wine sauce, house style mashed potatoes sautéed with green beans
SALAD SPECIAL$17.00
Boston Bibb lettuce topped with gorgonzola cheese, fresh fruit, toasted nuts, and sun-dried fruit drizzled with extra virgin olive oil and aged balsamic vinegar
MEATBALLS$19.00
Homemade meatballs in a ragú sauce
PENNE ALLA BOSCAIOLA$24.00
Penne with mushrooms, sweet onions, Parma Cotto, mascarpone cheese and fresh tomato sauce
FUSILLI CON SALSICCIA E RAPINI$24.00
Fusilli with homemade sausage, broccoli di rabe, parmesan cheese with garlic & EVOO
CAESAR SALAD$13.00
Romaine lettuce with parmesan cheese, homemade croutons, anchovy filets and our own caesar dressing
RAVIOLI DI ZUCCA CON CANELLA$27.00
Cinnamon ravioli filled with pumpkin served in a chestnut cream sauce with sun dried cranberries, grilled chicken and baby arugula
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

376 Washington St

Norwell MA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Papa Gino's

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Scarlet Oak Tavern

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Compass Group Eurest Millipore

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Z-Epicurean Feast

No reviews yet

unit 7640

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston