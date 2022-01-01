Trattoria San Pietro
Trattoria San Pietro features authentic Italian Cuisine. Owner Anna Duarte's Family, originally from the Campania region, near the Amalfi Coast in Italy, has been delighting guests with the freshest and most traditional Italian creations, Opened since 1990, Trattoria San Pietro has been a gourmet landmark for Italian cuisine on the South Shore. We bring the North End of Boston to the South Shore!
376 Washington St • $$
376 Washington St
Norwell MA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
