Trattoria Vittoria

Take out and Delivery 5 days a week!!

30 East Victoria St. • $$

Avg 4.3 (362 reviews)

Popular Items

Tortellini con Panna e Prociutto Cotto$24.00
Homemade veal stuffed tortellini in a cream sauce with sauteed ham
Melanzana alla Parmigiana$22.00
Eggplant Parmesan with Japanese eggplant
Spaghettin con Polpettine di Carne fatta en Casa$22.00
Spaghetti with homemade meatballs in tomato sauce
Ravioli di Carne con Salsa Aurora$22.00
Ravioli stuffed with prime rib served in a creamy tomato sauce
Tagliatelle con Funghi Misti$20.00
Thin ribbon pasta with sauteed mixed mushrooms in a light cream sauce
Calamari Fritti con Arrabiata$16.00
Deep fried calamari served with spicy tomato sauce
Insalata Cesare$14.00
Classic Caesar salad with house made croutons and shaved Gran Padano Parmesan with/out anchovy fillets
Insalata Rucola con Gamberetti, Carciofini, Limone, e Olio$18.00
Arugala salad with grilled shrimp, marinated artichokes, fresh squeezed lemon, and olive oil
Spaghetti al Ragu$20.00
Spaghetti in a homemade tomato meat sauce
Lasagna al Ragu$25.00
Meat lasagna with homemade pasta layers
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Bike Parking
Reservations
Delivery
Takeout

30 East Victoria St.

Santa Barbara CA

Sunday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
