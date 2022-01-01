Trattoria Pizzeria
Authentic Italian Kitchen
128 East Front Street
Popular Items
Location
128 East Front Street
Hattiesburg MS
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Brewsky's
Come in and enjoy!
Hunger Hub
Come in and enjoy!
Boure'
Thank you for your Business!!!
Monk's Bar and Grill
Monk's Bar & Grill has been known throughout the Midwest as THE place to go for a great burger and friendly service since 1947! We serve fresh, home-style burgers in a clean, family, fun-filled sports atmosphere.